UVA researchers finding new ways to examine the gut microbiome to treat diseases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at UVA are finding ways to look at the bacteria inhabiting our gut microbiome in real-time.

They say this is significant because what is in our gut oftentimes impacts diseases in our bodies, and current techniques can only show a snapshot in time.

“We can apply these molecules to the animals and specifically label the gut bacteria. It’s the first step in a line of investigative research to really understand the dynamics of the microbiome,” Associate Professor Melanie Rutkowski said.

Rutkowski works in the School of Medicine and is doing this study alongside chemist Marcos Pires in the University’s Graduate School of Arts & Sciences.

The goal for the research is for it to lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases. The current study is looking at mice, but Rutkowski believes in the future, it could help with cancer studies on humans.

