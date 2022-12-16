UVA Health: Respiratory infections on the rise nationwide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday is right around the corner, but UVA Health experts say this is also the season for respiratory infections, the flu, and COVID-19.

Doctor Costi Sifri says that hospitals across the country are seeing a 10%-20% spike in respiratory viruses. Cases at UVA Health are currently stable, but that is different for primary care clinics, where most of the new cases are being seen.

“We’ve certainly heard and discussed a lot here about many of the challenges that our pediatricians have faced and with the significant numbers of infections due to RSP, and more recently flu and other respiratory illnesses in children,” Dr. Sifri said.

Dr. Sifri says it is harder to track RSV cases as opposed to COVID cases since so many fewer tests are being administered.

“That being said, we do know there is a lot of respiratory infection, and again, this is the season. This is the time of year where we tend to see those,” Dr. Sifri said.

UVA Health says the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.