Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny and Breezy Weekend Ahead

Chance for Rain and Snow Late Next Week
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We will see mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions throughout the weekend. Sunshine is expected through Wednesday, although temperatures will only be in the 40′s. Our next chance for precipitation (rain/snow) will the end of next week.

Tonight: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40′s low 50′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: First day of winter, mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

Thursday: Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes

Latest News

NBC29 Weather Noon
NBC29 Weather Noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Watch for icy spots
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Drier and Breezy Friday. Chilly Weekend Ahead