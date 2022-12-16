Sunny and Breezy Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We will see mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions throughout the weekend. Sunshine is expected through Wednesday, although temperatures will only be in the 40′s. Our next chance for precipitation (rain/snow) will the end of next week.

Tonight: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40′s low 50′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: First day of winter, mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

Thursday: Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30′s.

