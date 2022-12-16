Scottsville Town Council holds public forum on proposed apartment complex

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville Town Council met on Monday night, Dec. 12, to discuss the potential renovation of a former tire factory and hear from the public.

Echelon, a developer, is proposing to turn the building into a 200 unit apartment complex. It has agreed that 20% of the units would be affordable and it would give $200k to the town for sidewalks.

Speakers at the meeting were mainly concerned with infrastructure issues the apartment complex could bring.

“It has nothing to do with Echelon, it has nothing to do with southern development, it just has to do with the town structure we are not designed for this type of development. We need to address this,” one Scottsville resident said.

They highlighted shortages with fire and EMS adding to longer wait times and expressed concerns about higher traffic congestion.

“I know what traffic is like for me driving downtown getting out from Bird Street and it’s not easy. You will fundamentally change everything. I don’t dispute that these developers have very much a right to develop the property back here. The only thing I ask of you is we have to have a good plan for the infrastructure,” another public speaker said.

Kendall Dix was one speaker who looked at the proposal a little differently.

“A lot of people are talking about how we don’t have the infrastructure to support any future growth, when instead, I think we could be looking at it the other way around. The more people that we have here, the more ability we have to grow in the way that we want to grow,” Dix, a public commenter, said.

He urged others to look to the future before making a decision.

“What kind of rentals do we want? I mean, the way I think about this, it’s not sort of looking back or at what we are now, but what we want to be,” Dix said.

The public hearing is being rescheduled to give people more notice. Council is expected to pick a day and the next meeting.

