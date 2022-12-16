Advertise With Us
Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion

Current firehouse
Current firehouse(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.

“It’s already been funded. Council allocated a couple of years ago money for this project. There’s a little bit of extra money to deal with inflation cost increase, but it is already funded. It’s just construction that has to begin,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

The Charlottesville Planning Commission is set to discuss and vote on the special use permit during its January 10th meeting.

