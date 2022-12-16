Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers.

“We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more and more and more people, and yes, it started out as being something specifically formerly incarcerated individuals, but now it’s open to whoever has a need,” Cathy Turner with One Stop Shop said.

Martize Tolbert modeled One Stop Shop after his own experiences being formerly incarcerated.

“I did 10 years in the DLC, so I know what it’s like to come home with nothing, no family, because I’m not from here, and no resources and not one the resources it looks like. So, if I can create something that can help those population of folks as well as those folks, that’s my neighbors, that’s my community partners. That’s what I’m here to do,” Tolbert said.

What began as 10 organizations is now 50 and growing.

The One Stop Shop is held every month and now includes transportation so that everybody has an opportunity to get help.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes

Latest News

Former UVA Health Employees file lawsuit over 2021 vaccination policy
Dog at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Considering adopting a cat or dog this holiday season? The CASPCA can help you find the perfect fit for your family
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia
UVA Health: Respiratory infections on the rise nationwide
UVA is focusing on research with the CDC, VA department of Health, and many other states to...
UVA researchers finding new ways to examine the gut microbiome to treat diseases