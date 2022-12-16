One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers.

“We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more and more and more people, and yes, it started out as being something specifically formerly incarcerated individuals, but now it’s open to whoever has a need,” Cathy Turner with One Stop Shop said.

Martize Tolbert modeled One Stop Shop after his own experiences being formerly incarcerated.

“I did 10 years in the DLC, so I know what it’s like to come home with nothing, no family, because I’m not from here, and no resources and not one the resources it looks like. So, if I can create something that can help those population of folks as well as those folks, that’s my neighbors, that’s my community partners. That’s what I’m here to do,” Tolbert said.

What began as 10 organizations is now 50 and growing.

The One Stop Shop is held every month and now includes transportation so that everybody has an opportunity to get help.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.