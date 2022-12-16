Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes

Latest News

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home