Former UVA Health Employees file lawsuit over 2021 vaccination policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six former employees have filed a class action lawsuit against UVA Health System over a 2021 policy. The policy required all employees to receive a COVID shot.

UVA created a list of religious faiths that it believed opposed the vaccination. The lawsuit claims employees of those religions were exempt from the policy, however those whose religions were not on the list were denied an exemption and were fired.

“It seems to me that they believe that those religions were more genuinely opposed to vaccination than the other religions, including all the clients at class members in our lawsuit,” Lead Counsel San Diehl said.

The prosecution team expects the court to have a hearing in early January.

