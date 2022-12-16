Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Former UVA Health Employees file lawsuit over 2021 vaccination policy

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six former employees have filed a class action lawsuit against UVA Health System over a 2021 policy. The policy required all employees to receive a COVID shot.

UVA created a list of religious faiths that it believed opposed the vaccination. The lawsuit claims employees of those religions were exempt from the policy, however those whose religions were not on the list were denied an exemption and were fired.

“It seems to me that they believe that those religions were more genuinely opposed to vaccination than the other religions, including all the clients at class members in our lawsuit,” Lead Counsel San Diehl said.

The prosecution team expects the court to have a hearing in early January.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes

Latest News

One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
Dog at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Considering adopting a cat or dog this holiday season? The CASPCA can help you find the perfect fit for your family
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia
UVA Health: Respiratory infections on the rise nationwide
UVA is focusing on research with the CDC, VA department of Health, and many other states to...
UVA researchers finding new ways to examine the gut microbiome to treat diseases