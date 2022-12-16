Drier and Breezy Friday. Chilly Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rain and ice storm is exiting the region, but still some hazards for tonight. Icy areas of the Blue Ridge and Valley will continue to have slick areas to watch. Partial clearing overnight and some areas of fog, until winds pick up. Temperatures will lower back into the low 30s, so watch for icy spots through the early morning hours.

Drier, breezy and not as cold Friday. Chilly temperatures will remain with us this weekend and into next week. Currently, a dry stretch of days through next Wednesday. Watching the late week, for potential storminess, that could bring some snow to the region.

Tonight: Early drizzle, freezing drizzle ending. Partial clearing develops late, some fog early. Watch for Icy spots! Lows low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Winter Solstice Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Chance of snow or wintry mix. Highs mid to upper 30s.

