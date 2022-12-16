Advertise With Us
Considering adopting a cat or dog this holiday season? The CASPCA can help you find the perfect fit for your family

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is waiving its adopting fees through the holidays, but before you give your loved one a furry friend as a gift, remember that adding a new member to the family is a big commitment.

The goal of the CASPCA is to find permanent homes for their cats and dogs, so it wants to be sure the adoption is a good fit for all involved.

“A couple of the questions we’re going to ask are, you know, do you have other animals? Do you have children in the home? Because we’re really looking to find the perfect fit for the family,” Adoption and Intake Coordinator Michelle Davis said. “So, you just don’t see an animal and say, ‘Hey, let’s just take this one.’ We want to make sure it’s going to be the right fit. So we do have questions on our application.”

Pass those questions, and the process moves forward.

“We’re open to the public, so you just come in and if you find somebody that you’re interested in, then we fill out an adoption application, review it there on the spot, and you leave with your furry friend,” Davis said.

As of December 16, the shelter had 550 animals looking for forever homes.

“We’re hosting an adoption special at home for the holiday adoption special. That starts today and goes through the end of the month, December 31, and all adoption fees are waived for adult dogs and cats. We just really want to make sure these very deserving animals get homes during the holidays and we’re hoping this will inspire people to come into the shelter and adopt,” CASPCA CEO Angie Gunter said.

