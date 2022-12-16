Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s “Queens of Moxie” podcast aims to encourage and empower women

Queens of Moxie
Queens of Moxie(Mary Kay Campbell | WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A company founded in Charlottesville has a program aimed at encouraging women.

“Queens of Moxie” is a series of podcasts and inspirational weekly emails by The Heart of Storytelling.

It aims to show women that they are not alone and encourages empowerment, especially during the holidays.

“We have the fear of missing out and we have ‘Oh my gosh, my life isn’t as good as the other persons,’ and so really what the Queens of Moxie is about is about is grounding us and helping us to recognize that you are perfect,” The Heart of Storytelling founder Mary Kay Campbell said.

The podcast is available through the Queens of Moxie website, Spotify, Apple, Google, and Audible.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

