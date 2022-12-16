Albemarle County Public Schools working to address bus driver shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining their already thin numbers.

Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages and delays grow.

“It’s a combination of both. And of course, when drivers are out sick, and if we don’t have any subs, then what’s in our toolbox are the double back runs, and we have to notify parents. So yes, they may be seeing more of that,” White said.

She is excited for the future however, pay is increasing by $5 for drivers effective December 17. ACPS bus drivers will now earn $21.50 an hour, which helped recruit drivers like Michel’le Franklin.

“I had the spare time, and I believe every child deserves a quality education,” Franklin said. “I am a case manager for the department of medical assistants, so I do telemedicine, so it allows me to still drive the bus part time.”

ACPS also has another solution in the works that White believes will provide even more relief.

“We have submitted what is called an RFP and request for proposal solicitation. What that is trying to outsource a portion of our transportation,” White said.

She says this means that the county and Charlottesville Area Transit would work together to secure private firms to provide bus services.

“We can take those resources and help in other areas that were short, where we have vacant routes, perhaps we can realign some assignments,” White said.

Those bids are due on January 6th, and White says the move could add up to 20 drivers to the 15 current vacancies.

“I see this as not the way we are now, I don’t see this being forever. For that reason, I keep pushing because our students are worth it, they really are, they are children, and this was a part of the community,” White said.

