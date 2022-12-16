Albemarle County Board of Supervisors extends $3k sign-on bonus for county police and fire

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to extend a $3,000 sign-on bonus for Albemarle County Fire and Police Departments. The departments say it’s played a key role in the recruitment process.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve actually reduced by half the number of vacancies that we have in each of those agencies,” County Director of Communications Emily Kilroy said.

Fire and rescue received 235 applications to fill 52 spots. It’s successfully hired twelve new firefighters and has 29 more in or about to start recruit school.

ACPD received 150 applications to fill 40 spots and has now hired 23 new officers.

“We have found that a sign on bonus a bonus has been really helpful with increasing our recruitment numbers and number of applications that we’re receiving and helping us get to successful recruits,” Kilroy said.

The board of supervisors unanimously extended the bonus until November 2023.

“All of you have collectively worked together to find this resolution. The proof is in the pudding, the evidence is clear that it is working,” Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price said.

Why not make this permanent? The departments are waiting for the results of a county study on compensation.

“Which is an HR analysis [which asks] are our salaries in line with our market? And so that process is currently underway. Right now we’re seeing the sign on bonuses as sort of a stop gap, while we look at what the results of that study show us and what a long term strategy might be,” Kilroy said.

At the same time its working to lower the turnover rate.

“That’s included some bonuses for existing employees, as well as some adjustments to the pay scale. So as a whole package, we’re working really hard to make sure that we stay a really great place to work,” Kilroy said.

