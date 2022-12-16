ACPD’s Santa Patrol spreads holiday joy

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia got a holiday surprise on Monday Night, Dec. 12. The Albemarle County Police Department and foundation teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, and his elves to spread some Christmas joy.

Southwood was just one stop of many taking part in the Santa patrol.

“Kids might see the police in a negative way and the parents as well, this is just another way of showing we’re here for the community, we’re invest in this community and its part of building bridges,” Mastor Office Joseph George said.

At each stop the caravan of police handed out candy canes and toys to the children.

