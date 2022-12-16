Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up outside Club Q following last week's mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(Thomas Peipert | AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year that the defendant had been stockpiling weapons and planning a shootout, and needed mental health treatment or “it’s going to be so bad.”

The comments made by Judge Robin Chittum in August last year are contained in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. They add to the warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Five people were killed and 17 wounded.

The judge’s comments came during a preliminary hearing on charges that Aldrich kidnapped their grandparents, and had previously been under a court seal that was lifted last week.

The 2021 charges against Aldrich — who had stockpiled explosives and allegedly spoke of plans to become the “next mass killer” before engaging in an armed standoff with SWAT teams — were thrown out during a four-minute hearing this past July at which the prosecution didn’t even argue to keep the case active.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes

Latest News

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home