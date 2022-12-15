Youngkin proposes additional $1 billion in tax cuts as part of budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Youngkin is proposing an additional $1 billion worth of tax cuts. This comes as the General Assembly has already approved a large tax reduction earlier this year.

“We are providing an incremental tax cut on top of the $4 billion that is already in the budget we signed last June,” Youngkin said.

That tax cut is worth $1,500 for the average Virginia family, and now Governor Youngkin wants to add to it. He is proposing to decrease the top tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5%.

“We want to cut the rates for Virginians, and that’ll be $700 million for individual taxpayers across the Commonwealth. We want to finish the job on doubling the standard deduction, and we want to make sure that all veterans are included in our veterans tax cuts,” Youngkin said.

The plan would lower the corporate tax rate to 5% and also give small businesses a 10% income tax deduction.

“We’re at a time where small business has suffered mightily during the pandemic, and as we head into what I believe will be a recession year in 2023. It’s the time to give small businesses a boost right now, so that they can weather it and emerge even stronger,” Youngkin said.

More than $400 million will be given public education to combat learning loss, plus an additional $100 million for teacher retention bonuses.

“It’s a lot more than 100 million because we are investing in lab schools. We’re investing in credentials for high school students. For the first time, we’re going to we’re going to push to double down on the ability for high school students to earn credentials through the dual enrollment program,” Youngkin said.

The plan is set on an “accordion budget,” which means it can change as needed.

