Wyant Insurance and Financial Services teams up with Charlottesville Police Department for toy drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wyant Insurance and Financial Services is holdings its 12th annual toy drive alongside the Charlottesville Police Department with the hopes of bringing the community together.

“The police focus on neighborhoods that they think could use a positive influence and need the toys. We raise all the toys, and then we all deliver them together, so it’s been a great partnership over the years,” Wyant Insurance founder Hunter Wyant said.

Wyant hopes the toys not only bring smiles, but help build connections.

“We’re really trying to focus on the youth and get out there, help them build a relationship with our local law enforcement and also us, and just be a positive influence here for them during the holiday season,” Wyant said.

Emily Taylor works for Wyant Insurance and says this is her favorite event of the year.

“It’s always so exhilarating when we go out with all the police cars and got so many toys in tow and Santa is there and the kids get so excited, and it’s just awesome to see their little faces light up,” Taylor said.

