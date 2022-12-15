Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Wyant Insurance and Financial Services teams up with Charlottesville Police Department for toy drive

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wyant Insurance and Financial Services is holdings its 12th annual toy drive alongside the Charlottesville Police Department with the hopes of bringing the community together.

“The police focus on neighborhoods that they think could use a positive influence and need the toys. We raise all the toys, and then we all deliver them together, so it’s been a great partnership over the years,” Wyant Insurance founder Hunter Wyant said.

Wyant hopes the toys not only bring smiles, but help build connections.

“We’re really trying to focus on the youth and get out there, help them build a relationship with our local law enforcement and also us, and just be a positive influence here for them during the holiday season,” Wyant said.

Emily Taylor works for Wyant Insurance and says this is her favorite event of the year.

“It’s always so exhilarating when we go out with all the police cars and got so many toys in tow and Santa is there and the kids get so excited, and it’s just awesome to see their little faces light up,” Taylor said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners

Latest News

30 Day Fund is giving 25 small businesses money to help during the Holidays
VDOT provides update after first winter weather of the season
Season's Treatings
UVA Children’s Hospital brings holiday cheer to patients through Season’s Treatings event
Governor Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin proposes additional $1 billion in tax cuts as part of budget