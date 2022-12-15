Advertise With Us
VDOT provides update after first winter weather of the season

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freezing rain caused a lot of slick spots on the road. VDOT’s Ken Slack says that crews were prepared for anything, especially on busy I-61.

“We did have our folks ready to go at midnight Wednesday to start putting down salts and abrasives and also a team of highway monitors essentially who go up and down the interstates, and the key is just looking for potential cold spots trouble spots that we can dispatch our trucks to,” Slack said.

VDOT reminds everyone to be weather aware, especially overnight, as there will still be slick and wet spots to contend with. Drive cautiously, and don’t go too fast.

