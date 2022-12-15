UVA Children’s Hospital brings holiday cheer to patients through Season’s Treatings event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Santa Claus made a special trip to see kids at the UVA Children’s Hospital along with hundreds of toys to bring some holiday cheer for this year’s Season’s Treatings event.

“The most important part of this holiday season is so we have the opportunity for families who otherwise can’t celebrate at their homes to bring some cheer into lives here in the hospital,” Claus said.

Erika Jeffrey is the mother of two-month-old Mason. Mason was born at 15 ounces and is still in the NICU.

Mason’s mother dressed him in an elf costume for a holiday picture with Santa, and she says she has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season.

“I’m so proud of you Mason. I’m so proud of you. He keeps me strong, and he keeps his dad strong,” Jeffrey said. “This has been a long, long journey for us, thinking that we weren’t going to be able to save him, and they’ve done an amazing, amazing job, just taking care of him every day and making sure he has the support and the things that he needs as well. So yeah, I’m thankful, this is the best Christmas gift ever.”

Alyssa Riedl is the mother of Kahmari, a national champion with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

“Kahmari is currently inpatient with a super bug of some sort that is inside his port that is in his chest. We aren’t sure what it is yet. But he’s been here now a couple of days,” Riedl said. “My biggest hope and wish this Christmas season is for us to figure out for Kahmari, what’s going on and maybe make it home to his siblings for the holidays, but also for the other families that are inpatient right now and for the things that they’re dealing with, if they too can get home for the holidays for their families.”

Kahmari says his wish for Christmas is to get home for the holiday and to be healthy.

