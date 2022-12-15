Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Stuarts Draft woman arrested for sex crimes involving a child

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to a release sent out by the Staunton Police Department (SPD), On Dec. 13, Rebeca Fratila Ilies, 31, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested by the SPD and charged with one count of alleged carnal knowledge of a child, three counts of allegedly taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian, and four counts of alleged use of electronic means for child sexual communication.

Ilies is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail according to the SPD.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

Stuarts Draft woman arrested for sex crimes involving a child according to the SPD.
Stuarts Draft woman arrested for sex crimes involving a child according to the SPD.(Staunton Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners

Latest News

Writing on a letter from the United Way during a Bank of America summer internship
Paid internship for Charlottesville-area high school students now taking applications
Perry Family
Perry Family holds news conference honoring the life of D’Sean Perry
Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds speaks on Governor Glenn Youngkin's new "Right Help, Right Now"...
Sen. Creigh Deeds speaks on Gov. Youngkin’s new behavioral health care plan
Charlottesville Free Clinic to offer online mental health services
Charlottesville Free Clinic set to launch new state mental health teleservice