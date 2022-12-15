Advertise With Us
Sen. Creigh Deeds speaks on Gov. Youngkin’s new behavioral health care plan

WVIR Sunrise 4:30 live recording
By WVIR
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his three-year plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system.

“I want to see something more than one-time funding. This isn’t a one-time problem. It’s going to take a consistent investment of resources to really respond to crisis and to address our mental health needs. I want to keep people out of a crisis,” said Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds.

Deeds says that while he approves of the governor’s new plan, he wants to work on holding places accountable for providing same-day access to mental health services.

