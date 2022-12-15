Rain and Freezing Rain Develops Tonight. Ice Storm Warning and Winter Advisory Into Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and freezing rain (ice) developing tonight into Thursday morning. Ice Storm Warning in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight into Thursday. Ice, up to a quarter inch, (locally higher over the mountain ridge tops) from freezing rain on untreated and elevated surfaces. School delays and closings likely. Be prepared for possible power outages. This more likely if your areas receive more than a quarter inch of ice accretion. Morning freezing rain changing to just a cold rain by afternoon and evening, before ending.

For Central Virginia - Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Thursday morning. Rain and freezing rain with a thin glaze, to less than a tenth of an inch of ice, on mainly untreated and elevated surfaces. The change to rain will occur sooner across Central Virginia. Region wide a cold, wet Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s to near 40 by late afternoon. Rain amounts will range from one to two and half inches.

Drier, breezy and not as cold Friday, but chilly temperatures return for the weekend and currently trending dry.

Tonight: Rain and freezing rain developing. Icy conditions late. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Freezing rain (ice) in the morning, then just a cold rain. The freezing rain will likely hold in the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley longer, before just rain. Highs 35-40.

Thursday night: Rain ends, gradual clearing, Lows low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Winter Solstice

