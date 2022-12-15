Rain and freezing rain for the am commute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain and freezing rain is moving across the region this morning...Take it slow, and allow extra time when heading out. As we go through the afternoon any mixing will change over to all rain. Showers will taper by this evening. Sunshine returns Friday, with temperatures warming to around 50. Have a great and safe day !

Today: AM rain & freezing, PM rain, High: upper 30s

Tonight: Showers ending, Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny &breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

