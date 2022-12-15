Rain and freezing rain for the am commute
Changing to all rain this afternoon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain and freezing rain is moving across the region this morning...Take it slow, and allow extra time when heading out. As we go through the afternoon any mixing will change over to all rain. Showers will taper by this evening. Sunshine returns Friday, with temperatures warming to around 50. Have a great and safe day !
Today: AM rain & freezing, PM rain, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Showers ending, Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny &breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.