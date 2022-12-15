Louisa’s Sylvie Jackson thriving in senior season start

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sylvie Jackson began her career playing at Albemarle High School, but now she’s a senior and beginning her third and final season at Louisa. Jackson already helped the Lions win a state title as a sophomore, but as I learned, she’s just getting started.

Jackson’s senior season started with a bang in the team’s season opener, where she scored her 1000th career point. This came just days after she signed her letter of intent to play in college at Davidson. The straight-A student chose Davidson over a handful of other schools, including Hardvard.

She said she liked Davidson’s style of play.

“Their motto is share, shoot, stifle. They love to share the ball, get an open shot. It’s not just one on one basketball,” Jackson said.

That’s the way the 5′8″ guard likes to play, getting her teammates easy looks.

“I just love how every game we’re improving, and you can see that on film,” Jackson said.

“She’s so long and athletic, she causes a lot of disruptions. Offensively she moves well without the basketball and we’re able to find her and she’s on a hot streak,” Coach Nick Schreck said.

Jackson is averaging 34 points per game this season in Louisa’s first six games and has the lions off to a 5-1 start. She is also the reigning Jefferson District player of the year.

“The work that she puts in outside of the season people don’t see. She’s a gym rat, she always wants to get better,” Coach Schreck said.

“If I’m messing up, I don’t stop doing it. I have to do it until it’s perfect. I’m almost a perfectionist in basketball and in school too,” Jackson said.

When Jackson is not playing, she spends some of her time coaching and teaching younger girls the game.

“When I was younger, I wanted to have those role models and stuff like that, giving them hope that they can be next up,” Jackson said.

One of Jackson’s role models is Steph Curry, Davidson’s most famous alum.

“I’m hoping eventually I’ll get to meet him. I think I will maybe,” Jackson said.

Before stepping on Davidson’s campus next year, Jackson says she needs to get bigger and stronger, and wants to work on the mental part of the game.

Right now however, her goal is to lead Louisa to another district title.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.