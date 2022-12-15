Paid internship for Charlottesville-area high school students now taking applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are open for Charlottesville area high school juniors and seniors to apply for a paid internship with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

The Bank of America offers paid internships for students with nonprofits, and for the past few years, United Way has been the nonprofit of choice.

Former interns say that the program lets you learn about real issues and develop professional skills. Program leaders say it’s an opportunity to get involved in the community.

“Students get to be involved in a sector, that nonprofit sector that they might not otherwise have a chance to experience. A lot of nonprofits can’t afford paid internships, and so students don’t even know the options that might be open to them,” PVCC Dean of Student Services Andrew Renshaw said.

Two students will be chosen for the internship, and applications are due on January 13. Students can contact guidance counselors at their high schools to apply.

