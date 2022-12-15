Advertise With Us
Freezing Rain Transitioning to Cold Rain

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Shenandoah, northern and central Blue Ridge, and Grant County through 10 pm. Total ice accumulations of around a quarter to half an inch with higher amounts along the ridges is expect. In other areas, freezing rain will begin to transition to a cold soaking rain throughout the evening. Conditions should improve late tonight, with clear conditions for the foreseeable future.

Tonight: Rain showers ending this evening. Highs in the upper 30′s. Lows in 30′s.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 50′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Highs in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

