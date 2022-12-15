30 Day Fund is giving 25 small businesses money to help during the Holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 30 Day Fund is holding a 12 Days for Christmas event.

It will be giving 25 small businesses around Virginia up to $3,500 to help pay its employees, get new equipment and fund holiday bonuses.

30 Day Fund is a nonprofit that began during the COVID-19 pandemic to help small businesses stay afloat in Virginia.

“Holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for so many of us, but for small businesses it has been hard between runaway inflation and labor shortages, the hits just keep on coming, so we want to brighten up their holidays,” 30 Days Fund Founder Pete Snyder said.

Within the three years since it began, 30 Day Fund says it has raised $50 million and saved 3,000 businesses all over the county.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.