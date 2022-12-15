Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

30 Day Fund is giving 25 small businesses money to help during the Holidays

(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 30 Day Fund is holding a 12 Days for Christmas event.

It will be giving 25 small businesses around Virginia up to $3,500 to help pay its employees, get new equipment and fund holiday bonuses.

30 Day Fund is a nonprofit that began during the COVID-19 pandemic to help small businesses stay afloat in Virginia.

“Holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for so many of us, but for small businesses it has been hard between runaway inflation and labor shortages, the hits just keep on coming, so we want to brighten up their holidays,” 30 Days Fund Founder Pete Snyder said.

Within the three years since it began, 30 Day Fund says it has raised $50 million and saved 3,000 businesses all over the county.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners

Latest News

Wyant Insurance and Financial Services teams up with Charlottesville Police Department for toy drive
VDOT provides update after first winter weather of the season
Season's Treatings
UVA Children’s Hospital brings holiday cheer to patients through Season’s Treatings event
Governor Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin proposes additional $1 billion in tax cuts as part of budget