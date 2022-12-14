Advertise With Us
Wildlife Center of Virginia shares tips on helping wildlife get through the winter

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - With winter storms on the way, many species of wildlife are bracing themselves for the colder weather, and the Wildlife Center of Virginia says there are a few things you can do to help.

It recommends leaving a shallow bowl of fresh water out for birds and other animals since during the winter months many water sources are frozen. As well as leaving some leaves and brush in your yard undisturbed to provide shelter for cold critters.

Alex Wehrung with the Wildlife Center also gave some tips on how to keep your bird feeders stocked: “High-fat content, nutritious food. Avoid junk food, crackers, and bread. Birds will eat that stuff, but it has no nutritional value. It’s not helpful, especially during the winter. Pretty much any hardware store or garden center, they have specifically formulated mixes of that really high-quality foods so stock your bird feeders well.”

The Wildlife Center is especially busy during the winter months. If you are interested in donating, you can do so through this link.

