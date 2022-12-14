Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements

By NBC29
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement.

State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis.

The settlement requires the governments to use the money to fight the ongoing drug crisis.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

VDOT.
VDOT preparing for freezing tempatures and rain
Ornum volunteers at hospitals playing the piano.
SMJH pharmacist performs holiday piano concert for patients
Charlottesville Area Transit testing new transit system comparable to Uber or Lyft
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, (D) Virginia
Sen. Mark Warner discusses cryptocurrencies