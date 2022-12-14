Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement.

State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis.

The settlement requires the governments to use the money to fight the ongoing drug crisis.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.