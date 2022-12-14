VDOT preparing for freezing tempatures and rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Portions of the Commonwealth are expecting freezing temperatures and rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

To prepare for bad weather, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to use caution.

VDOT reminds drivers to plan travel routes ahead of time, drive slowly, create a buffer space to stay away from other vehicles, and limit travel based on conditions.

“Your tires are not gonna get the kind of traction that they do on normal pavement or even wet pavement. You just have to keep in mind, everything you do has to be done gently,” said VDOT Communications Specialist Ken Slack.

To report hazardous road conditions or to ask a question, you can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 800-FOR-ROAD.

