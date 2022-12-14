VDOT crews on standby for winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While VDOT is not pre-treating roads ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm, its crews are already on standby.

VDOT recommends limiting travel as much as possible Thursday morning.

“Our crews are coming in this evening in advance of the storm, and they’ll be on duty all night. They’ll be out whenever the frozen precipitation starts. They’ll be applying that mixture of salt and sand to the roads to improve traction and help melt the ice. And then we go on a 24-hour operation,” VDOT Communications Manager Lou Hatter said.

Prior to travel, drivers should visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia app before hitting the road.

