UVA basketball teams paint sneakers with UVA Children’s Hospital cancer patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA basketball coaches will soon be sporting some new kicks, thanks to one event brought to the community by a fourth-year student at the University of Virginia.

Players from both men’s and women’s team joined in with cancer patients at University Baptist Church Wednesday, December 14, to paint sneakers. The event would have been at UVA Children’s Hospital, but the large interest meant more space was needed. Around 130 people attended, including more than 25 cancer patients, like 11-year-old Parker Plank.

“I have the stripe and air signal, and then I have a leukemia sign because that’s what I have,” Parker Plank said.

Parker was diagnosed with cancer back in April. He lives in Short Pump, Virginia with his supportive sister Emily and his mom and dad. He commutes to UVA Children’s for care, and Wednesday afternoon the whole family came to Charlottesville together. He was able to join in on Shoes for Hope, which was started by UVA student Ben Herold.

“When they said that I was going be able to go, I was shocked,” Parker said. “It’s fun because, like, I get to do something I have, like, I never would get to do if I didn’t have cancer.”

“In high school, I had a friend who was diagnosed, and it’s kind of something that we can do to relax. I got a pair of shoes, and we just painted the pair of shoes together,” Herold said. “I wanted to expand upon that.”

Herold says he reached out the basketball teams, and players like Chase Coleman came.

“It gives us a chance to really open up the bright side of situations and figure out, like, how can we help,” Coleman said.

Players and coaches from the men’s and women’s teams were able to come and help paint some shoes and hang out with the kids. All 27 pairs of white Nike Air Force Ones were donated for free. Herold says they came from the University’s Nike coordinator.

“Just giving them a blank canvas to do whatever they want on,” Herold said.

“I’ve been everywhere, I tested the whole rainbow, and I’ve seen every combo that has worked and that has not. So I’ve getting the best of both worlds,” Coleman said.

Coaches will wear these shoes during the games in January. Men’s coaches will wear them January 28, and women’s coaches will wear them January 12. After that, they’ll be auctioned off to help patients through the annual fundraiser “Coaches vs. Cancer.”

Herold hopes to make this shoe painting event a tradition from here on out at UVA.

