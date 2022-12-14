Advertise With Us
Traffic pattern shift on 9th and Avon streets

New Traffic Pattern
New Traffic Pattern(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new traffic pattern was created on 9th and Avon streets early Wednesday, December 14, due to a change in weather.

All vehicles were shifted to the new bridge to the east.

Northbound traffic was stopped shortly, and traffic is being led through the new pattern.

People were still able to walk on the western sidewalk between Garrett Street and East Market Street.

