Sen. Kaine speaks on mental health support for service members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Congress is steps away from passing the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says this will include mental health support for those in the military.

After the recent suicides of four sailors in Norfolk, Sen. Kaine went to visit the naval facility. The senator says he wanted to hear from the Navy about the support it needed from Congress.

“I was a really glad that I went because no briefing would have given me the insight that I got and the sense of urgency that I got from talking to folks there,” Sen. Kaine said.

He says a program to certify health care workers to support service members and their families will be included in the 2023 defense bill.

