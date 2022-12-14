Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remaining dry on this Wednesday afternoon as clouds continue to thicken ahead of our first round of wintry weather of the season.

Rain and freezing rain / ice will arrive overnight into Thursday morning! The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley for mainly overnight and for the first half of Thursday. Up to a quarter inch of ice (locally more over the ridge tops). This will create slick conditions on elevated and untreated surfaces. School delays and closings likely. Power outages become more likely if your area receives more than a quarter inch of ice accretion. Changing to all rain in the afternoon and evening before ending Thursday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory mainly overnight into Thursday morning for parts of central Virginia, including Charlottesville and Albemarle County. A brief, thin layer of ice possible on mainly elevated and untreated surfaces. School delays and closings possible. Changing to all rain by afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon: Overcast and dry for now. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday night: Rain and freezing rain arrive. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Morning ice risk and then all rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday night: Rain ends. Lows lower to mid 30s.

Friday: Drying and breezy. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 30.

Saturday through next Tuesday: Dry and mainly sunny during the day. Highs in the chilly 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

