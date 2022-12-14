Advertise With Us
The Forum hotel will be opening in the Spring 2023

The Forum Hotel
The Forum Hotel(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The construction is still ongoing for the first on-Grounds hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

It is currently scheduled to open in spring of 2023.

The hotel is named The Forum and is taking reservations on its website for stays beginning July 1.

The five-story building will have 198 rooms for guests and 10 suites.

