Cold start, chilly finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures today. Meanwhile Ice Storm Warnings go into effect for the Shenandoah Valley tonight, and Winter Weather Advisories for portions of Central Virginia. Rain, sleet and freezing can be expected late tonight into Thursday morning. Up to a quarter inch of ice is possible across the Valley, with lesser amounts east of the Blue Ridge. As conditions warm, a transition to rain will occur Thursday afternoon as the storm system moves away by Thursday night. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, late Valley showers, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Rain, late freezing rain & sleet, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Morning freezing rain & sleet, afternoon rain, High: mid 30s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

