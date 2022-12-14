Cold Rain and Some Ice Ahead - Late Wednesday Night Into Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold night and chilly Wednesday with thickening clouds, the calm before the storm. Tracking a strong system due in late Wednesday night into Thursday. This storm will bring mainly a cold rain to Central Virginia. It may mix with a little ice late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly a soaking rainfall through the day and evening.

Temperatures will be a little colder and for longer over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for freezing rain / ice and some sleet. Elevated and untreated surfaces could become slick. At this time, ice accretion on untreated and cold surfaces may range from a tenth to a quarter inch. School delays and closings possible Thursday. Even areas that experience ice, will go over to just a cold rain by afternoon. Rain amounts will range from one to two and half inches through late Thursday night.

Drier, breezy and not as cold Friday, but chilly temperatures return for the weekend and currently trending dry.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

Wednesday night: Rain and or a wintry mix - sleet and some freezing rain. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Some freezing rain / ice possible over Central Virginia in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a cold rain. Ice is more likely over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley. Going over to a cold rain even there, in the afternoon and evening. Highs mid 30s to near 40. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

