Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error

The Madison Greene Humane Society(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison Greene Humane Society is trying to stay afloat after it says a bookkeeper lost their savings and nonprofit status.

“Without us being here, there’s going to be nobody can help with the cats. None,” Assistant Manager Kimberly Anne Burton said.

The Madison Greene Humane Society has been around for decades. Now, it’s fighting to get its nonprofit status back with almost no savings left in the bank.

“We have to turn in all of our tax returns. They were turned in, but they were turned in wrong and late, so everything has to be redone. Payroll taxes weren’t paid. So, when we had to pay all of those. It totally wiped out our bank account,” Manager Jessica Yost said.

The shelter thought it had $20,000 in the bank but found out it only had a fraction of that amount.

“Our executive director went to write a check to somebody and found out that all of our money was gone with the exception of $200,” Yost said.

Now the cages are full with a waiting list almost as long as the list of cats in their care.

“Right now, is pretty much the largest amount of cats we’ve had in here in quite a while,” volunteer Debbie Case said.

“We lost PetSmart as an adoption partner. That is one of the biggest things, because they help us a lot,” Yost said. “Without them, adoptions are extremely slow through here.”

The shelter needs the nonprofit status to work with PetSmart again.

“It can take six months to possibly a year, and then it’s going to cost between $5,000 and $10,000 to get everything turned in,” Yost said.

The shelter is asking for donations to keep serving the community, whether that’s food to keep the bowls full or money to keep veterinary bills at bay.

“It’s definitely a little bit nerve wracking thinking, you know, it could potentially mean we may have to shut down. But, you know, we’re here for these cats and we’re going to do anything that we can to keep us up and running and keep saving them,” Yost said.

A link to donate can be found here. The shelter also offers monthly spay and neutering services, which can be scheduled by calling (434) 985-3203.

