Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

26-year-old professional soccer player may face execution in Iran for protesting government

A soccer player from Iran may face execution for participating in anti-government protests. (Source: CNN, Getty Images, Instagram/@amirnasrazadaani)
By Salma Abdelaziz, CNN correspondent
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A soccer player from Iran may face execution for participating in ongoing anti-government protests in the country, according to reports.

The global soccer players’ union, FIFPRO, says it’s “shocked and sickened” by the reports that Amir Nasr-Azadani, a 26-year-old professional soccer player, could be executed.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” FIFPRO wrote in a tweet. “We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”

He’s played for several major soccer clubs in Iran.

Nasr-Azadani was detained on Nov. 27. He is accused of being a member of an “armed group” that was involved in the death of three security officers during protests in Iran, according to state news agency IRNA.

But activists say these allegations are false. They claim Nasr-Azadani is a victim of sham trial proceedings that have already led to the execution of two other protesters in the last few days.

On Monday, a 23-year-old protester was publicly hanged from a crane. Four days earlier, another 23-year-old protester was executed at a prison.

Nasr-Azadani’s case isn’t the first time soccer players have been seen in the crosshairs of the Iranian government. A shocking moment at the World Cup saw Iran’s team refusing to sing their national anthem. According to activists, their families were later threatened by authorities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol building.
Sen. Kaine speaks on mental health support for service members
Shoes painted by Parker at Shoes for Hope
UVA basketball teams paint sneakers with UVA Children’s Hospital cancer patients
VDOT crews on standby for winter storm
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London,...
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta