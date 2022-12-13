Advertise With Us
Winter Storm Watch for Some

Cold Rain and Ice Risk Soon
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some breaks of sunshine on this Tuesday afternoon. Remaining chilly and dry for now.

Tracking a strong system due in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will bring mainly a cold rain to central Virginia. It may mix with a little ice late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly a soaking rainfall through the day and evening.

Temperatures will be a little colder and for longer over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for mainly a glaze of freezing rain / ice and some sleet. Elevated and untreated surfaces could become slick. School delays and closings possible Thursday.

Drying out Friday and cooling down this weekend.

Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Some freezing rain / ice possible over central Virginia in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a cold rainfall. Ice is more likely over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley. Going over to a cold rain even there in the afternoon and evening. Highs mid 30s to 40 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Drying and brisk. Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 40s. Lows 20s.

