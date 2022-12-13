Virginia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s men’s basketball team has moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Purdue jumped three spots past the undefeated Cavaliers to become the new No. 1 team.

Houston fell from No. 1 to No. 5 ahead of their match-up with the ‘Hoos at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, December 17.

