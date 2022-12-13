Advertise With Us
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say

FILE - The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday,...
FILE - The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami.(Marta Lavandier | AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday.

Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

