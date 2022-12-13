Advertise With Us
SMJH pharmacist performs holiday piano concert for patients

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson hosted a small holiday piano concert for patients waiting in the lobby.

The performance was done by Michael Van Ornum, a pharmacist at SMJH who spends his free time volunteering to play piano for the hospital.

Before the COVID pandemic, community members would often carol in the lobby, and SMJH is hoping to slowly bring the holiday concerts back.

