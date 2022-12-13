Shenandoah Valley’s Santa donates hundreds of gifts to children at UVA Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shenvalee Golf Course and Lakeside Book Company partnered up to raise hundreds of gifts for children in the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Justin Harpine, dressed as Santa, distributed hundreds of gifts on December 13.

“There’s probably 500, 600 in there,” Harpine said while gesturing to gifts in a truck. “We send a blast email out; the donations just flow in.”

People who live in and around the Shenandoah Valley showed their generosity by pitching in money, presents, and time wrapping each present.

“Just to see the smile on a lot of their faces when the Easter Bunny or Santa comes around, it’s worth every penny of every effort,” Harpine said.

That’s right, Harpine also knows the Easter Bunny. He dresses as him each April, giving gifts in the Spring as well.

“It [visiting the children] humbles you and it makes you realize that if you think you have a bad day you really don’t,” Harpine said.

