Sen. Mark Warner discusses cryptocurrencies

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hearing in Senate banking to discuss crypto regulatory framework is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he is open to financial tech innovation but there is still a lot to learn. He says there is a great deal of illegal crypto use, including for drug payments and fueling pipeline hackers.

To help limit consumer harm, Warner says he’s working with colleagues on legislative solutions.

“This whole arena of crypto currency, there’s a lot of questions. Is there really a benefit there? What is the real purpose? The idea is that we have a cryptocurrency to send without any friction,” Warner said while speaking of international money wiring.

Senator Warner says the amount of people actually using it to send to friends or family overseas is very slim and he’s working to put regulation in place.

