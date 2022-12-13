Schools seeing more absences as cold and flu cases rise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in and around the Charlottesville area are starting to see an increase in students missing class due to being out sick.

“We’ve had an attendance rate for today is 90%, at about 91%. Typical for the whole year is about 95%,” Albemarle County Public Schools Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez said Tuesday, December 13.

Gomez says some schools are seeing more absentees than others.

“There are some schools that have had maybe 12% or 15% of their students absent, and then some, of course, who have hardly any absent,” she said. “It really depends on the school.”

There are guidelines in place at schools to help students stay healthy this cold and flu season.

“Everyone who was eligible should get vaccinated and boosted for both influenza and COVID, including the booster,” Gomez said. “Encourage everybody to test for COVID if they have symptoms, and to stay home, of course, when they’re sick.”

