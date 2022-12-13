Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Schools seeing more absences as cold and flu cases rise

(WBRC)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in and around the Charlottesville area are starting to see an increase in students missing class due to being out sick.

“We’ve had an attendance rate for today is 90%, at about 91%. Typical for the whole year is about 95%,” Albemarle County Public Schools Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez said Tuesday, December 13.

Gomez says some schools are seeing more absentees than others.

“There are some schools that have had maybe 12% or 15% of their students absent, and then some, of course, who have hardly any absent,” she said. “It really depends on the school.”

There are guidelines in place at schools to help students stay healthy this cold and flu season.

“Everyone who was eligible should get vaccinated and boosted for both influenza and COVID, including the booster,” Gomez said. “Encourage everybody to test for COVID if they have symptoms, and to stay home, of course, when they’re sick.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

PPE Products
Experts say COVID-19 isn’t the only reason to bring back the mask
N95 mask
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
UVA doctors warn of substituting adult medications for children’s medication amid shortage
Pritikin intensive cardiac rehab
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers new program