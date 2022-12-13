Morning clouds, clearing and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies an chilly temperatures today. Clouds will begin to thicken again tonight, ahead of our next storm. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and late day rain showers. Meanwhile, a shallow layer of colder air will cause a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and some light snow, from Charlottesville west. No accumulation is expected, but there will be some icy spots before changing over to all rain during the day Thursday. Conditions will clear by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning clouds, clearing & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, mostly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Rain & mix, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

