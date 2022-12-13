Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Morning clouds, clearing and chilly

Rain and a wintery mix on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies an chilly temperatures today. Clouds will begin to thicken again tonight, ahead of our next storm. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and late day rain showers. Meanwhile, a shallow layer of colder air will cause a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and some light snow, from Charlottesville west. No accumulation is expected, but there will be some icy spots before changing over to all rain during the day Thursday. Conditions will clear by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning clouds, clearing & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, mostly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Rain & mix, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
(FILE)
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Chilly Week. Storm to Bring Some Ice and Cold Rain by Thursday
Dry Until Thursday Then Rain and Ice