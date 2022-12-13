Advertise With Us
Mayo Island under contract by conservation group

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A piece of Richmond history is now under contract to a conservation group.

Back in the spring, Mayo Island went up for sale with an asking price of $19 million.

From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years

Now, the Capital Region Land Conservancy is under contract to purchase the nearly 15-acre island for an undisclosed amount.

The group is waiting to hear back from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation about a grant that will help fund the purchase.

A decision is expected later this month.

