Hospice of the Piedmont hosting its 31st Annual Memorial Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont is inviting the community to come out to its 31st Annual Memorial Illumination on Thursday, December 15.

The hospice says it wants to help anybody experiencing grief or loss to move forward with hope and healing in the new year.

“One thing that we all have in common is that we all experience loss, and therefore we all experience grief,” Hospice of the Piedmont spiritual counselor David Flack said.

He says that events like this week’s Memorial Illumination are an opportunity for people experiencing loss to find help.

“Many times, family members of people who have who have died will come in. It just gives a tangible, visible opportunity,” Flack said. “What we hope for is that we all can collectively share in the healing of that grief and the experiences that we that we all have.”

This will be the first Memorial Illumination since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’d love to see everyone here. It’s been so long since we’ve been able to come together in a physical space,” Flack said.

The gathering begins at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville. All are welcome to attend.

